Another major retailer just dropped Trump-brand merchandise

Bed Bath and Beyond’s is no longer selling Trump-brand merchandise online.

The houseware retailer previously sold Ivanka Trump diaper bags as well as Trump Home lighting fixtures, according to GrabYourWallet.org. The website, which tracks companies that sell Trump products, reported that as of Friday, Bed Bath and Beyond is no longer selling Trump products.

Shannon Coulter, the founder of the anti-Trump Grab Your Wallet boycott movement, tweeted Friday what appears to be a letter from Bed Bath and Beyond’s customer service team confirming that it had dropped Trump products.

The company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A $US422 ELK-brand light that is “inspired by the Trump family crest” is still listed on Bed Bath and Beyond’s website, though it is out of stock. Ivanka Trump diaper bags no longer appear on Bed Bath and Beyond’s website, or the website of its subsidiary, Buy Buy Baby.

A growing number of retailers including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have stopped selling Trump-brand merchandise since the Grab Your Wallet movement gained momentum in November.

At the time, Nordstrom said it was cutting ties with Ivanka Trump because her fashion line wasn’t selling. The Ivanka Trump brand, however, said in early March that sales remained strong.

This is a big one: @BedBathBeyond now confirming to customers it’s no longer carrying Trump products. Just removed it from boycott list. + pic.twitter.com/OXxagLkZtN

— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 31, 2017

NOW WATCH: 5 Costco purchases that make your membership virtually free



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.