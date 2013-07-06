Customer Captures Video Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Display Inexplicably Bursting Into Flames

A Bed, Bath & Beyond display inexplicably caught on fire in San Diego and a startled shopper caught the whole thing on tape.



The display of bedding caught on fire too quickly for the store’s sprinkler system to keep up, the fire department told the local NBC affiliate.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, but there is extensive water damage in the store. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Check it out a customer’s video of the bizarre incident:

