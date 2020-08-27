Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs as the retailer copes with declining sales and negative impacts of COVID-19

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Both corporate and store employees will lose their jobs.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in the process of nixing 2,800 jobs.

The layoffs will affect corporate and store employees alike, according to a statement from the struggling retailer published Tuesday.

In the statement, CEO Mark Tritton said that while “saying goodbye to colleagues and friends is incredibly difficult,” the company needed to “rebuild the foundation of our business.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bed Bath & Beyond is cutting 2,800 jobs from its corporate headquarters and store locations.

The “workforce reduction” is effective immediately, according to a statement published on the struggling retailer’s website on Tuesday.

“This action is designed to further reduce layers at the corporate level, significantly reposition field operations to better serve customers in a digital-first shopping environment, as well as realign technology, supply chain and merchandising teams to support strategic growth initiatives,” the statement said.

A company spokesperson told Business Insider, “these actions are the next steps in our restructuring plan that is expected to further support investment in strategic growth plans, and provide additional financial flexibility.”

Bed Bath & Beyond estimates that while it will need to spend $US25 million in severance and related costs due to the restructuring, the job cuts will save the company an annual sum of $US150 million, at the very least.

“Saying goodbye to colleagues and friends is incredibly difficult, but this component of our comprehensive restructuring program is critical to rebuild the foundation of our business, construct a modern, balanced and durable business model, and meet the structural shift in customer shopping and service preferences that we have seen accelerate as a result of COVID-19,” CEO Mark Tritton said in the statement.

According to the company’s annual filing, Bed Bath & Beyond had a workforce of around 55,000 full-time and part-time employees as of February 29. The retailer furloughed the majority of its store workers and a number of corporate employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Bed Bath & Beyond temporarily closed its entire fleet of stores on March 23, eventually reporting a net loss of $US302.29 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2020 – ending on May 30 -with a 49% drop in sales.

In July, the company announced that it would shutter 200 “redundant” stores and “leverage significant lease expirations” in an effort to cut costs. Bed Bath & Beyond also owns retail chains Buy Buy Baby and Cost Plus Inc., but executives said the mass shuttering of locations would mostly impact its namesake stores.

Are you a Bed Bath & Beyond employee? Email tips to [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.