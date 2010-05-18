Foursquare Lands HUGE New Partnership With Starbucks

Foursquare tweeted out this photo of the new deal in action

Starbucks is partnering with location-based social network Foursquare to offer discounts to its most loyal customers, Mashable reports.The “mayor” of each Starbucks location — the person who has checked-in there on Foursquare the most — is entitled to $1 off of any Frappuccino. It’s a one-time offer, lasting only for the next month, but Foursquare says it is confident that it will continue working with Starbucks on more offers in the future.



Of all the deals Foursquare has made so far, this sounds like the most impressive — both in terms of mainstream attractiveness and business potential.

Partnering with local businesses is likely to be the major revenue engine for location-based services like Foursquare, and Starbucks is one of the most widely-spread merchants out there.

Foursquare has been the focus of much attention over the past few months as it works on securing a massive new funding round or an acquisition. But there have been growing complaints that the service has not scaled smoothly as its customer base has swelled.

On the business side, at least, Foursquare is still pushing ahead.

