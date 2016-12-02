Become an Excel master with this training package

Microsoft Excel is the world’s leading spreadsheet software, making learning it a no-brainer if you’re looking to beef up your resume. Now, you can spend hundreds of dollars on a formal Excel class, or you can learn it on your own time and for way less with the Master Microsoft Excel 2016 Bundle.
Boasting over 25 hours of training, this collection is loaded with instruction for mastering Excel on both Mac and PC. You’ll start with the basics, learning the essential formulas and techniques. Then the course kicks into high gear as you work with Pivot Tables and macros to streamline your data wrangling duties.
Normally $1,173 AUD, this collection is on sale to Business Insider readers for just $53.16 AUD [$39 USD], taking more than 90% off the retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
