Become an asset to any company with this project management course

Businesses are always looking to get a leg up on the competition, which is why they pay project managers big bucks to make sure their workflows are optimized for efficiency. As demand for project managers grows, this PMI Agile Certified Practitioner with PMP® Certification Training Bundle gives you the education you need to catch the next wave of hiring.

Featuring a whopping 100 hours of training, this course collection will introduce you to three top project management certifications: Project Management Professional (PMP)®, PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)®, and Certified Associate in Project Management. As you prepare to ace their exams, you’ll dive into key topics like change management, planning adaptation, and more. You’ll learn the art of ending projects on time and within budget — making you an asset to any company.

Now only $78 AUD [$59 USD], this training bundle is a solid first step to a lucrative project management career.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

