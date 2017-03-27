Become a data crunching expert with this course

Picture: Supplied

News flash: You don’t need to spend years studying to add a marketable skill to your resume. In fact, you can amp up your hiring potential in as little as ten hours with the PivotTable Pro Excel Course.

With demand for data-crunching experts surging, employers are eager to bring on PivotTable savvy employees in just about every industry, and this collection can help you join their ranks. In ten hours of instruction, you’ll discover how to use PivotTables to analyse and present data quickly and draw valuable conclusions from your findings. You’ll even learn how to filter, sort and group PivotTable data as well as summarize information for reporting purposes.

This course usually costs $51 AUD, but you can kick off your PivotTable education for even less. The PivotTable Pro Excel Course is on sale now for only $16 AUD [$12 USD]–that’s a discount of nearly 70 percent!

