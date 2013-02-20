BECKY QUICK: My Parents Made Us Pee In Bottles On Long Car Trips

During a CNBC “Squawk Box” segment this morning on Phil LeBeau’s Telsa’s Model S test drive this morning, anchor Becky Quick gave the viewers a little bit too much information.



“My parents used to make my brothers take empty bottles with them when we traveled because they refused to stop even for bathroom breaks.”

It became even more awkward when no one on set responded to that comment.

Check it out here (start at the 4:25 minute mark):

(HT: @Wonderfunk99)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.