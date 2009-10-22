Squawk Box hosts Carl Quintanilla and Becky Quick were part of a small group of guests who stayed the latest at Andrew Ross Sorkin’s party. As the crowd for the party was replaced by the regular clientele of the Monkey Bar, Quintanilla and Quick chatted in a booth near the bar at the front of the restaurant.



The CNBC hosts work some of the most brutal hours at the network. The six am start of Squawk Box requires them to get up much earlier, sometimes as early as 3 a.m. So it was a bit surprising that they outlasted so many people who work more normal hours.

Quintanilla was the first to give out. As he said goodnight, however, Quick indicated she wasn’t leaving. Instead, she walked back to the bar where she chatted with Meredith Whitney, the famed banking analyst.

We tried to spy what they were drinking but couldn’t get close enough. Quintanilla was drinking club soda. So it’s clear: Becky Quick can out party Carl Quintanilla.

