The Beckham's Are Paying $159K A Month For This Malibu Summer Home

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

England’s hottest couple is renting a summer home in Malibu at a running rate of $159,000 per month.The Beckham’s will spend three months ($477,000 in total) relaxing in this 10,000 square foot, ocean front home while Victoria is pregnant and David attends to his day job with the L.A. Galaxy.



And if after three months they don’t want to leave, they’re in luck. The estate is on the market for $27 million.

