David Beckham Bent A Corner Kick Directly Into The Goal Last Night

After a few injury and melodrama-plagued seasons, David Beckham has quietly become an efficient, reliable player for the LA Galaxy.
Last night, in LA’s CONCACAF Champions League group stage match against Isidro Metapan, he scored a corner kick all by himself.
Sure, he got some help when the Metapan goalie lumbered into his own defender. But it’s still impressive stuff (h/t Dirty Tackle):
