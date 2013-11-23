The Adorable AT&T Kids Return To Talk Turkey In A New Ad For Thanksgiving

Over the past year and half, the combination of actor Beck Bennett’s comedic chops and a bevy of adorable kids saying the darndest things have helped make AT&T’s “It’s Not Complicated” campaign among the most popular ads on television.

Bennett, now an SNL cast member, and the kids are back for a clever 30-second Thanksgiving spot from BBDO. Here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad will begin airing on television this Sunday.

