One Law Firm Is Asking Law Grads To PAY For The Chance To Work

We know job prospects in the legal industry are few and far between right now, but are they really bad enough that legal grads are willing to pay for the chance to be inside a law firm?



Connecticut law firm Beck & Beck certainly seems to think so.

The firm posted this ad on Craigslist, offering graduates the chance to shadow attorneys for a monthly fee:

Photo: Craigslist.org

The ad infuriated Above The Law’s Staci Zaretsky so much she decided to respond to get more information.

She emailed the poster asking what the monthly fee is and saying she’d be more than happy to apply for the position as long as the fee was reasonable.

In his response, Kenneth A. Beck said he hadn’t quite figured out the fee yet and wanted to wait and see how many people applied before assigning a total.

“Oh, how kind of you to reduce the fee based on the number of applications you receive from people who are so hard up for a job that they’re willing to pay for one, even after shelling out hundreds of thousands of federally backed loan dollars in law school tuition,” Zaretsky wrote about Beck’s response. “I guess this is the new world that we’re living in.”

It does seem a little absurd Beck & Beck is resorting to such tactics when one firm in Houston is offering first-year associates a staggering salary.

