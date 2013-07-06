Here's Proof That Most Action Movies Are Sexist

‘The Avengers’ does not pass the Bechdel Test.

The simplest way to evaluate sexism in movies is called the Bechdel Test. To pass the test, which was created by cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1985, a movie must meet the following conditions:



It has to have at least two [named] women in it, who talk to each other, about something besides a man.

Pretty simple, right? But a shocking number of movies don’t pass the test. This is especially true in certain genres.

Brazilian Daniel Mariani crunched the numbers from the crowd-sourced Bechdel Test Movie List to create some impressive charts and analysis (which are currently going crazy on Reddit subreddit Data Is Beautiful).

With his permission, we’re publishing a chart of Bechdel results by genre. Action movies and related genres tend to be pretty sexist, while music, horror (!), romance, drama, and comedy do better.

Go to Mariani’s site to see charts by director, writer, country, and more >

