Because With Research "Analysts" Like These Who Needs [Insert Blank]

We present two rather amusing research reports by then-Merrill Lynch Securities Broker/Dealer analyst Guy Moszkowski, discussing Lehman Brothers. Just because with financial analysts like this, who needs a shotgun Bank of America bail out. Oh yeah, Merrill.



We also present a soundbite by Fox Pitt Kelton “analyst” David Trone, who, based on his extensive experience determines that David Einhorn, who nailed Lehman, is “looking at data from an inexperienced standpoint; investment banks are very complicated.” Oh yes David, indeed they are.

Continue reading at Zero Hedge »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.