Dan Loeb's Family Ordered To Pay Moving Company

Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb did not want to pay his movers. The Third Point CEO and his wife thought they were being swindled by a moving company.



After the Loebs didn’t pay, the moving company sued them.

In court recently, Ms. Loeb apparently told the judge that the moving company was taking advantage of them, since the Loeb family had just moved into a nice Central Park West apartment and clearly “had money.”

New York Observer reports: “Basically, the moving company was not paid, and the defendants, the Loebs, thought they were overcharged.”

Ms. Loeb, in particular apparently, was “entrenched” in the idea that they should not have to pay.

The Judge ruled that the Loebs actually should have to pay people to move them into an apartment, no matter how much it cost. He ordered them to pay the moving company $82,500 by the Sunday before Christmas.

Read more.

