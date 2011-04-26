Because Normal People Don't "Share," Facebook Introduces The "Send" Button

This week, Facebook announced a new button to go along with it’s “Like” button.
It’s a “Send” button that, when you click, lets you “send” the current Web page you are on to a Facebook friend or Facebook group.
If that functionality sounds familiar, it’s because Facebook used to have a “share” button that did a very similar thing.
But the difference between “share” and “send” is what’s brilliant about Facebook these days. Normal people do not “share” things; that’s for weirdos. Normal people DO “send” things all day long. They’ve been doing it since they started using email 15 years ago.
Don’t miss: The REAL Differences Between Mac People And PC People
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.