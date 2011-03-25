Because He Would Never Name N. Gregory Mankiw Or Glenn Hubbard As Arsonists Screaming For A Fire Hose

Go read Mark Thoma. Because he’s a kinder, gentler human being than I am:



The time to stand up to the budget busting was when it happened, and when members of the list had the power to affect policy, not many years later in an article at Politico.

Many on the list were either part of the decision making team in the 2000s that opened the hole in the budget, or supported what the team did.

Or, as The Pragmatic Capitalist said on Twitter (h/t Joe Weisenthal; translated into English):

So, 10 former White House economic advisers (who, judging by results, suck at their jobs) now say USA is bankrupt from high deficits.

