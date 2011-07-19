Because "Google" Is So Hard To Type, Now There's G.co

Google has bought the G.co domain, and will begin using it to provide short URLs for Google properties today, the company revealed in a blog post.



Google isn’t exactly hard to type or remember — it’s only six characters long, and one of the best-known brands in the world — but shortened domains are useful for Twitter, where domains are limited to 140 characters, and for typing on mobile devices, where keyboards are hard to use.

The domain could be useful if Google provided a way for users to get personalised Google+ domains (as a site called gplus.to is already doing). That way, instead of having my Google+ account located at https://plus.google.com/100075356758919993129/, I could simply point you to g.co/mattrosoff. You might even be able to guess where my Google+ page is — which would increase traffic to Google+ even further.

Google already operates Goo.gl, which lets anybody create a shortened URL. The G.co addresses would be reserved for Google properties, and only Google could create them.

