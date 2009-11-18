Check Out The Makerbot, A Cool 3D Printer

What if you need a hair comb, and it’s too late or cold to go out and buy one? Wouldn’t it be cool if you could just make one at home?



The guys at Makerbot Industries have a solution for that. Though it takes a certain kind of smarts. Their Cupcake CNC 3D printer is a rapid prototyping machine that costs $750, and can be assembled by anybody.

We went down to their factory in Brooklyn, NY to check it out.



Makerbot2 from Preethi Dumpala on Vimeo.

Image: Tristan

