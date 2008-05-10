Bebo's Video Streams: Big, But Not YouTube Big (GOOG, TWX)

Bebo veep Ziv Navoth told Beet.tv’s Andy Plesser that his social network is really big in video. How big? “Over ONE BILLION” videos streamed per month, he says.



So how big is that? Well, not bad. But not a world-beater, either: Bebo’s (TWX) number is presumably global, and we assume most of those views came out of the UK, where Bebo is strongest. But that number is less than a third of YouTube’s (GOOG) monthly total in the U.S., according to Nielsen.



