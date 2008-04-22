Bebo Founder Winks, Nudges, Pockets Payout (TWX)

Hey AOLers! Meet your new co-worker, Bebo co-founder Michael Birch. CNET’s Caroline McCarthy watched Michael and Craigslist CEO Jim Buckmaster chat amongst themselves last night at a Glasshouse event in San Francisco. They didn’t seem to say much of substance, but that seemed to be fine with Caroline, who declared both men to be ” tall, stylish, and exceptionally good-looking.” Also: “Witty”.



But Michael and Jim must have said something interesting, right? Hmmm. Michael noted that though Facebook has eclipsed his company in the UK, it still has a big presence in Fiji. Also, Michael, likes fish and chips.

How about plans to work with AOL (TWX), following the company’s $850 million acquisition? Well, says Michael, there will be a “deep integration” between AOL’s IM platform and his site. But nothing in the way of specifics.

An exasperated questioner made one last effort to get a straight answer out of Michael: Why did AOL pay $850 million for Bebo, anyway? ” “Eight hundred million,” Michael says, “was for Fiji.”

See Also: Bebo Buy Silly, AOL Screwed

Bebo co-founder Michael Birch (left), with Craigslist CEO Jim Buckmaster, beer. Photo by Caroline McCarthy

