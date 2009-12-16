Bebo founder drops $1 million at charity auction

What’s it like to watch a dot-com mogul spend $1 million? Well, it’s sort of nice when it’s going to a good cause.



On Monday night, at the annual benefit gala for the nonprofit Charity Water, Bebo founder Michael Birch, one of the event’s co-hosts along with the likes of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and entrepreneur Sean Parker, made a surprise announcement. Shortly before the event’s live auction to solicit donations for new wells, Birch declared that he would personally match all donations up to $1 million.

