Bebe Rexha gives fans an ‘honest update’ on her body-image struggles: ‘I just feel disgusting’

Bebe Rexha has become known as a body-positivity activist.

The singer posted a TikTok video on Monday saying she feels “disgusting” in her body.

She captioned her most recent video, “Honest update,” and got candid about how she’s been feeling.

Singer Bebe Rexha went viral on TikTok after sharing what she called an “honest update” on her relationship with her body this holiday season.

“I know we’re all supposed to be merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,'” she said in her video posted on Monday, which had 1 million views at the time of writing.

While Rexha says she is happy-“ish” that it’s holiday time, she also told fans she hasn’t been feeling good in her body recently, despite being known for body-positivity activism.

“I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been,” the singer said in her post.

Rexha, 32, told her followers that she weighed herself just before recording the video and that she didn’t feel comfortable sharing the number because she was “embarrassed.” But it’s not just about the number, she said.

“I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body,” Rexha added. “I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin. And when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post.”

The singer said the lack of feeling happy with her body is the reason why she hasn’t posted as much this year as she had previously.

“All the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion of, like, I don’t know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself,” Rexha said.

The singer has been vocal about body positivity for years. In 2019, she shared a raw photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram saying, “Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.” Earlier that year, she spoke with Insider about designers not wanting to dress her for the Grammy Awards because she was a size 6-8.

This past July, Rexha went viral on TikTok for posting a video promoting her lingerie capsule-collection with size-inclusive brand Adore Me.

Dancing to Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” and wearing a set from the collection, Rexha used captions to tell her followers that her weight is no one’s business because “I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight.”

“But let’s normalize 165 lbs (75kg),” Rexha wrote in a caption at the end of the video.

Representatives for Rexha did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.