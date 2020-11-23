Bebe Rexha is being accused of blackfishing after her skin tone seemed to match Doja Cat's at the 2020 American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown / Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Bebe Rexha in 2014, left, and at the 2020 AMAs.

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat performed “Baby, I’m Jealous” at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Rexha is a white Albanian woman, while Doja Cat is half-Black. But viewers noticed the singers’ skin tones appeared extremely similar onstage.

This caused some to accuse Rexha of “blackfishing,” meaning she intentionally cultivates a racially ambiguous image.

Rexha also sported a very deep tan and bright red hair on the red carpet before their performance.

Bebe Rexha performed her new single with Doja Cat at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday â€” but viewers were more focused on the singer’s appearance than her vocals.

When the women took the stage to sing “Baby, I’m Jealous,” viewers noticed that Rexha’s skin tone seemed to match that of her collaborator.

Some even felt that Rexha appeared to be darker than Doja Cat.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat performed ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ at the 2020 AMAs.

Rexha’s parents are Albanian, and she has said she’s “very proud” of her European heritage. She has also referred to herself as a “white girl” on Twitter.

Doja Cat is biracial and her father is Black.

bebe rexha is blackfishing so bad rn, shes darker than doja rn — ً ᓚᘏᗢ (@hexfawn) November 23, 2020

@BebeRexha pls stop blackfishing girl put the spray tan down — 8r!4nn4 (@radgirlbribri) November 23, 2020

Why does bebe rexha look… Black https://t.co/JOpMJgTPvW — Zero Tonin ????????????️‍???? (@Emijomo89) November 23, 2020

didnt bebe rexha used to be white? ???? — ❀ fernanda⁷ (@jjungkookbun) November 23, 2020

Bebe rexha is literally the same skin color as Doja cat. That is a white women performing with a mixed women who has dark skin — Hoseok’s ????⁷ ˚* ❀ (@woocheoluv) November 23, 2020

why is bebe rexha a white woman darker than doja cat ????? — niouma (cass’s gf) (@taehyungmuslim) November 23, 2020

I JUST KNOW BEBE REXHA ISNT BLACK-FISHING ON THE #AMAs SIS WALKED OUT AND I THOUGHT IT WAS DOJA. LOOK AT THE TIGHTS — ???????? (@TostonesQueen) November 23, 2020

so bebe rexha is a white woman? wtf is up with that tan- — ????????????????????????????????⁷ (@chaerychims) November 23, 2020

not bebe rexha walking on stage and me thinking for a minute she was doja bc she darkened her skin that much,,, ma’am that’s a big yikes pls stop — sarah⁷????disease supremacy !!!!★✮ (@moniebears) November 23, 2020

why is bebe rexha the same skin color as doja cat.. — ❄ (@staIIixrin) November 23, 2020

Some compared Rexha to Rita Ora, another Albanian singer who was recently accused of blackfishing on Twitter.

Right I was like HOLD ON. She was giving very much Rita Ora. Very much ambiguous race. And I know she's not naturally that tan bc I watched her makeup thing on vogue and…she was literally talking about how pale she was ???????? — JIMIN ????????‍♀️???????? (@btxtsupremacy) November 23, 2020

Some fans, however, defended Rexha and blamed the onstage lighting during her performance.

not y'all saying bebe is blackfishing cause of the fucking lighting this was literally her sometime before the performance

Bebe Rexha #AMAs pic.twitter.com/FwASuzPROx — julsᶻ loves louis | BLM (@bebeshabit) November 23, 2020

no, it was the lighting pic.twitter.com/s2WMYT9k4l — kleber hughes???? (@kleberhughes) November 23, 2020

A representative for Rexha did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

