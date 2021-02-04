Bebe Rexha slammed a Twitter hoax claiming she died of a drug overdose

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Bebe Rexha at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Bebe Rexha shut down fake tweets claiming she recently died of a drug overdose.

“Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!”

“Omg god forbid what the hell,” she added of the hoax, which apparently took root on Monday.

The “I’m a Mess” singer replied to a tweet that said fans were “overreacting” to the rumours of her death, which apparently began circulating on Monday: “Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!”

Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?! https://t.co/dffaPbcchg — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

Shortly after, Rexha realised that “bebe rexha died” is the third autofill result on Twitter for a search of her name.

Some fans sent Rexha screenshots of fake tweets, falsely claiming that CNN had “confirmed” her death and Rexha’s family had already released a statement.

One person said they saw a “fake buki message” on their timeline, apparently referring to Rexha’s mother, whose first name is Bukurije.

“Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messsd up god forbid,” Rexha replied, adding: “Whattttt putting my mum in the mix that’s messed uppppp.”

Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messsd up god forbid https://t.co/JVqnu1TGFJ — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

Whattttt putting my mom in the mix that’s messed uppppp https://t.co/EXsROUZz4N — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

Following Rexha’s reaction, fans called the hoax “disgusting” and “sick.”

