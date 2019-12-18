8 beauty trends people will stop wearing by 2020

Jeffree Star/YouTube Makeup wipes are convenient, but beauty lovers are starting to find new ways to cleanse their skin.

The highlighting trend is fading.

Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images YouTuber Jaclyn Hill is known for wearing glowing highlighter on her cheekbones.

On YouTube and Instagram, it’s common to see influencers with glowing cheekbones and shining noses, but the highlighter trend that began around 2016 is slowly disappearing.

Back in 2017, Babe.net writer Katie Way predicted that the glowing trend was on its way out – and likely making room for matte skin. Though dewy complexions were actually more popular by 2019, Way’s opinion mirrored those of many others.

On Reddit, for example, numerous threads created over the past three years prove that people have grown weary of the trend. Even makeup artists like Patrick Starrr and Wayne Goss have said they dislike heavy highlights.

Of course, wearing highlighter is a personal preference, but it’s unlikely that the trend’s momentum will hold up into the new decade.

Glitter is bad for the environment — and it’s not much better for your skin.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images People have worn glitter all over their faces, including their eyes and lips, this decade.

Towards the end of the decade, glitter began to appear in just about every beauty product imaginable – for example, you can now buy glitter-infused face masks, lipsticks, eyeliners, and loose glitters.

But the sparkling trend isn’t as glamorous as it seems. As Insider previously reported, glitter can be extremely harmful for the environment, as it’s typically made from microplastics that end up in our water systems – and into the stomachs of animals.

Glitter can also break down on the skin, releasing chemicals that “can disrupt human and animal hormones,” Insider’s Lindsay Dodgson wrote. Considering how environmentally conscious the younger generation is, it’d be surprising if glitter-based beauty products stick around.

People aren’t striving to achieve perfectly precise eyebrows anymore.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images YouTuber Desi Perkins wears natural-looking ‘Instagram brows’ in November.

“Instagram brows” became popular sometime around 2014, and inspired everyone on the internet to create a shading effect with eyebrow gel. The beginning portion of each brow is meant to look natural and light, while the outer edges and tips should be darker in colour.

But, according to professional makeup artists, the fad is finally over. Speaking to Byrdie, makeup artist Malynda Vigliotti said Instagram-inspired brows can look “fake” and require too much maintenance.

Eyebrow artist Kristin Fisher agrees, and told Harper’s BAZAAR in February that “the really filled-in, characterless, same-on-everybody brow is definitely on the way out.” She believes people will continue to care for their brows, but in a less uniform way.

Metallic lip colours haven’t become a staple in most people’s beauty routines.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rihanna wears metallic lipstick to the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 1, 2014.

As Insider previously reported, consumers are seemingly ditching makeup in favour of buzzy skin-care products – many of which claim to be eco-friendly. This data matches many of the natural-inspired beauty trends now seen on social media, like no-makeup makeup.

That considered, it makes sense that metallic lipsticks – which were all the rage between 2017 and 2018 – have disappeared from most makeup bags. Their high-shine and vibrant shades are simply too bold to fit in with the latest beauty trends.

Of course, brands like Huda Beauty, Urban Decay, and Milk Makeup still sell versions of the product, so they’re available to those who wish to use them. Still, it’s unlikely that the trend will make a complete comeback in the new decade.

Similarly, people will probably stop wearing super matte lip products.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra wears matte lipstick at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3.

Considering the monumental rise of liquid lipsticks in 2016, it would take a major shift in the beauty industry for people to give up matte shades entirely. Instead, it’s likely that makeup lovers will start swapping their matte lipsticks for glossier products on occasion.

Right before 2018 began, Fenty Beauty began to launch new shades of its beloved lip gloss. And in March, Jeffree Star Cosmetics unveiled a signature line of 18 shades of his gloss. By May, Essence had declared that lip gloss was making a comeback.

Between new products from cosmetics brands and a push towards natural beauty, it makes sense that people might start to ditch matte – and sometimes dry-looking – lips in favour of shinier options.

People seemed to love statement eyebrows this year.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Kristen Stewart wears bleached eyebrows at a Chanel event in May 2019.

As Vogue previously reported, statement eyebrows were everywhere in 2019. Some people coloured theirs with bright pigments, while others bleached them entirely. Even celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Halsey, and Gigi Hadid got in on the trend.

But statement looks and trends aren’t meant to last. Instead, they’re perfect for a few pictures on Instagram, a red-carpet appearance, or a YouTube video. As a result, statement brows might appear occasionally on these platforms, but the craze surrounding them is likely to disappear.

Makeup wipes are convenient, but beauty lovers are starting to find new ways to cleanse their skin.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson review makeup wipes from Kylie Skin.

There are numerous types of makeup-removing wipes on the market, but beauty lovers are becoming less fond of the cleansing method.

Not only can makeup wipes be bad for your skin, according to dermatologists who spoke with Huff Post, but they’re also bad for the environment. Real Simple previously reported that 20 million pounds of single-use wipes are disposed of every day. Many of them are not biodegradable.

Because much of the younger generation is working to combat climate change, it’s likely that they will be the first to phase out these products. Instead, reusable cloths, electronic brushes, and DIY wipes are all coming into play.

Throughout the decade, people have learned not to trust counterfeit makeup.

Los Angeles Police Department/AP Images Santee Alley in Los Angeles, California, has been known to sell counterfeit cosmetics.

Located in Los Angeles, California, Santee Alley is a shopping district where people have been able to find everything from counterfeit clothes to knockoff handbags. Counterfeit makeup has also been sold there, as noted by numerous YouTubers like James Charles.

But while many may have purchased fake makeup there – as well as through shady online retailers – more people are now wary of the practice. In 2018, the Los Angeles Police Department seized $US700,000 worth of fake cosmetics, which tested positive for bacteria, lead, and animal faeces.

In 2019, Netflix also released “Broken” a docuseries with an episode focused on counterfeit cosmetics. It features those who purchase fake makeup, those who sell it, and even those who produce it.

With more information regarding the dangers of counterfeit cosmetics available, it’s likely that the trend will soon fade.

