A UK company created a beauty treatment that uses freezing temperatures to get rid of fat and wrinkles

UK-based company CryoSkincare has developed several beauty treatments that use freezing temperatures to smooth out wrinkles, tighten pores and get rid of unwanted fat. The treatments range from rubbing ice globes on a person’s face to liquefying and freezing unwanted fat — which supposedly helps the body burn it off faster.

