A Startup Hired Two Former Miss Washingtons (And One Was Even On 'Survivor')

We’ve previously reported on Sgrouples, a new social network with a focus on privacy, offering you maximum control over what other people see.



And we just learned that two former beauty queens work there – Janet Reasons Steiner is the company’s Education Outreach Manager and Elyse Umemoto is Sgrouples’ Spokesperson for the Practice Safe Sharing Campaign.

Respectively, they are Miss Washington 1996 and Miss Washington 2007. Umemoto also appeared on Survivor: South Pacific.

Sgrouples put together the video below to tell you all about its Practice Safe Sharing campaign. Take a look as Umemoto explains the program.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.