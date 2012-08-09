Two Major Factors That Affect How Attractive You Look In Pictures

As more and more people turn to websites and social media as a way to market themselves, an increasing emphasis is placed on profile images — so you probably want to look your best.



Camera quality and the time of day are two important factors that affect how attractive we look in pictures, according this infographic by HSN Beauty. We get maximum photo results between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when the sun is in an optimal position.

The team studied trends in major social networks like Reddit, Facebook and LinkedIn to reveal some other interesting statistics on how we interpret beauty online.

Photo: HSN Beauty

