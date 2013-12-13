WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The 21 Most Influential Former Beauty Queens

Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos Maria Gabriela Isler won Miss Universe earlier this month.

Last month, Maria Gabriela Isler of Venezuela was

crowned Miss Universe— the 62nd woman to be crowned with the prestigious title since the competition was founded in 1952.

And while the Miss Universe crown represents one of the most honorable of all beauty titles, hundreds of pageants take place all over the world each year.

Throughout the past 60 years of Miss Universe and Miss USA competitions, former beauty queens have gone on to have successful careers — journalists such as Oprah Winfrey and Diane Sawyer, Oscar winners like Halle Berry, many leaders in philanthropy, and more.

Check out the former beauty queens who are doing their parts to change the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.