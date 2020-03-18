Here's how beauty brands and cosmetic retailers are helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Scharfsinn/Shutterstock Numerous beauty stores have shut down entirely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

At the time of writing, more than 5,200 people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 94 have died as a result.

To help prevent further spread of the virus, many beauty brands are doing their part to keep employees and shoppers safe.

Sephora, for example, has temporarily shut down stores and is offering free shipping for online purchases.

KKW Beauty is also taking action by halting its upcoming product launch.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the US, with more than 5,200 people currently infected.

To help prevent further spread, many beauty retailers are doing their part to protect shoppers and employees. Walgreens, for example, is removing tester products from shelves. Stores like Sephora, on the other hand, are shutting down temporarily.

From Ulta Beauty to Morphe, here’s how retailers and beauty brands are helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sephora is temporarily closing stores in the US and Canada to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Sephora announced its temporary closure to customers on Sunday.

On Sunday, Sephora announced that it will temporarily close its stores in the US and Canada starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday until April 3 – during which time retail employees will be paid. Corporate employees will also begin working from home at that time, according to the brand’s statement.

“When Sephora first opened its doors, we did so with the mission to create a unique community for all beauty enthusiasts,” the brand’s statement says. “Since then, we have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision.”

In the meantime, Sephora is offering free shipping on its website until April 3, so long as shoppers use the code “FREESHIP.” The company’s return policy will also be extended once its stores reopen.

The brand has also postponed its annual convention, called Sephoria.

Sephoria Sephoria is typically held in Los Angeles, California.

In a statement previously sent to Insider, a representative for Sephora said:

“We have made the decision to postpone SEPHORiA. The event premise is founded on creating an immersive, inspirational, and inclusive community experience, and one that fosters emotional connection through in-real-life interactions for thousands of attendees.”

“Given the information we have currently available regarding the coronavirus, we believe postponement is the best course of action. The health, well-being, and safety of our clients, employees, and brand partners, is our most important consideration.”

“A close second is ensuring a fun and friction-less client experience. We look forward to hosting SEPHORiA in the future.”

Some Ulta Beauty stores are temporarily closed, while others have reduced hours.

Rick Kern/Getty Images So far, Ulta Beauty has closed stores in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Ulta Beauty announced that it has reduced store hours in the US, with retail locations now open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. between Monday and Saturday. Stores will open one hour later, at 11 a.m., on Sundays.

In stores that are open, Ulta Beauty has halted hair, skin, makeup, brow, lash, and waxing services. Appointments can be rescheduled, according to the brand’s statement. A “no-touch” policy has also been implemented so that employees do not come into direct contact with customers when helping them shop.

At the time of writing, Ulta Beauty has temporarily closed one store in California, another in Ohio, and 18 in Pennsylvania. The brand is keeping a running list of closed locations here. Additionally, corporate employees of Ulta Beauty will be working from home until at least March 27.

Glossier has closed its retail locations for the time being.

John Sciulli/Stringer/Getty Images for Nasty Gal Glossier’s retail employees will be paid for lost shifts during temporary store closures.

On Friday, Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss wrote a message to her brand’s customers and community on Instagram:

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close all our current permanent and temporary retail locations (New York, Los Angeles, London, and Atlanta) for at least the next two weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote. “We will also delay the opening of Glossier Arizona, which was scheduled for next Wednesday.”

Weiss’ statement went on to say that Glossier’s retail employees will be paid for lost shifts during those two weeks.

Walgreens is staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, so it has removed makeup testers from stores.

Fred Prouser/Reuters In addition to food and medicine, Walgreens also sells beauty products.

In a statement sent to Insider, a representative for Walgreens said:

“As a neighbourhood health, beauty, and retail destination, customer and team-member safety remain a number one priority for Walgreens. Walgreens beauty team members are required to follow hygiene protocols and sanitation procedures with products and testers every day.”

“Although we are confident that these practices maintain the health and safety of our team members and customers, in an overabundance of caution during the COVID-19 outbreak, we will remove testers from stores until further notice.”

Lush Cosmetics is closing its North American stores between March 16 and March 29.

Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock Lush Cosmetics is known for its skin-care and bath products.

On Monday, Lush Cosmetics posted a quote on Instagram that read: “In this moment, there is no business as usual.” In the caption of the photo, the brand wrote:

“Given what we know today, we believe it’s our duty as an ethical business to do what we can to slow the spread of this virus and minimise the impact on our hardworking healthcare professionals.”

“As such, we have decided to temporarily close all 258 Lush retail stores across Canada and the US from March 16 to March 29. We are working through how we can best support our employees through these changes, ensuring regular pay for all staff during this period.”

BareMinerals will close its doors for at least two weeks.

Randy Shropshire/Stringer/Getty Images BareMinerals has boutiques across the United States.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the brand wrote that the safety of shoppers and employees “must come first.”

“Our corporate headquarters is operating remotely and we are working hard to ensure everyone on our team is informed and supported while we closely follow the guidance of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the brand’s statement said.

“We are still here for you at bareMinerals.com, prepared to assist you virtually, and we’re looking forward to doing so via email, phone, and LiveChat. We will keep you informed of additional changes we make as we all work together to do what’s best for the community,” it continued.

KKW Beauty announced that it would be postponing its upcoming makeup launch.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West is the founder and CEO of KKW Beauty.

The beauty brand, which was founded by Kim Kardashian West, announced in an Instagram post on Monday that it has pushed back its upcoming launch as a result of the coronavirus.

“In light of what is happening around the globe, we have made the decision to postpone our upcoming online launch of Nude Gloss and Classic II that was scheduled for this Friday, March 20,” the brand’s statement said.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding,” it continued. “We send our best wishes for everyone’s safety and health as we get through these unprecedented times together as a community.”

Skin-care brand Sunday Riley is paying non-salaried employees who won’t be able to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollis Johnson/INSIDER Sunday Riley products are sold in beauty stores like Sephora.

On Monday, the founder of skin-care brand Sunday Riley took to Instagram with a video about how her namesake brand is helping its employees during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Riley, her brand has approximately 125 hourly employees, who were told not to work in stores for two weeks.

“As a brand, we are paying them,” Riley said about hourly employees on Instagram. “It doesn’t go against their vacation and we’re making sure we’re pulling all of our field sales team members out of the field and doing some social distancing. Like I said, we’re gonna make sure they’re taken care of.”

Jeffree Star Cosmetics has temporarily shut down its warehouse to protect employees from the coronavirus.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Jeffree Star says he is paying employees who won’t be working due to coronavirus.

On Monday, Star shared an update about his employees on Snapchat, saying: “The whole warehouse is off today. I’m not playing games.”

“All my employees are getting m—–f—— paid,” Star said. “Other jobs that are being shiesty, you’re going to be f—– when this virus is over in a few weeks and you have no loyal employees – I think it’s f—– up.”

“Some of these corporations need to step it the f— up,” he continued. “If you work somewhere where they’re playing you, it breaks my heart and I am so sorry. It’s horrifying. As a boss, I can’t fathom doing that to my employees or anyone.”

Morphe is temporarily closing stores in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Amanda Krause/Insider Morphe sells products from YouTubers like Jaclyn Hill and Jeffree Star.

On Monday, the brand wrote on Instagram: “Given what we know about COVID-19, we have made the decision to temporarily close Morphe stores in the US, Canada, and UK from March 16 through March 29.”

The brand also said it is “ensuring regular pay” for its employees during that time frame.

NYX stores will also be closing temporarily.

Rachel Murray/Stringer/Getty Images Influencer Aja Dang samples makeup at a NYX store on May 13, 2016.

According to an Instagram post from the brand, stores will be closed “until further notice.”

“We believe this decision is the right one to protect our store employees and our customer community,” NYX wrote on Instagram.

“We are doing everything we can to support our employees while the store is closed, including providing pay through April 30 or until we determine that we can safely reopen our stores at an earlier date,” the post continued.

Not only is Kiehl’s closing its stores for the time being, but it’s also offering free shipping to customers.

Cristina Arias/Getty Images Kiehl’s is a skin-care brand that was first founded in 1851.

Kiehl’s announced that it’s closing its stores “until further notice” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“We want you to know that our employees will receive pay for all hours they have been scheduled to work,” the brand’s statement said. “In addition, we are actively helping any team member battling this virus, needing time to self-quarantine, or finding their lives disrupted during this unusual time.”

“We will miss you in our stores, but we are open to serve your healthy skin needs on our social channels and 24/7 at kiehls.com, where shipping is free on all orders, until further notice.”

Deciem has temporarily shut down stores in eight countries.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Deciem is most well-known for its brand The Ordinary.

The brand shared a simple statement to Instagram on Monday, writing: “We love nothing more than welcoming you to our cosy homes around the world, but have decided to close all stores temporarily to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“Our loving team will be paid for their time as normal, and we are working to find new ways to have them connect with all of you soon,” the brand wrote in the caption. “In the meantime, you can find some of us here or at www.deciem.com/contact – even if you simply need to chat. Let’s take care of one another.”

The Body Shop will remain open but is removing product samples from shelves.

SOPA Images/Getty Images The Body Shop is known for its wide range of skin-care products.

On Friday, the brand wrote on Instagram that its stores “always follow strict hygiene protocols.” As a result, the company is currently halting makeup demonstrations, removing tester products, and not issuing unsealed samples.

“There are still plenty of ways to experience our products,” the brand wrote. “We hope you support us in taking these additional measures. We are closely monitoring the situation to make sure we are taking all precautions to protect our customers and colleagues alike.”

“Our stores remain open for business, unless we’re instructed otherwise by local governments and remember you can always shop online at thebodyshop.com,” it continued.

Selena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty paused its latest marketing campaign, which relied on the participation of fans.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Selena Gomez’s is expected to launch Rare Beauty in summer 2020.

On February 27, Rare Beauty wrote on Instagram that it was looking for fans to share what “makes them rare” for a chance to be featured in the brand’s #WeAreRare campaign. On March 10, however, the brand announced that the campaign would be suspended.

“The health and well-being of our community is always going to be our highest priority,” the brand’s statement said. “In light of the latest updates and rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus), we’ve unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our #WeAreRare community call photoshoot until further notice.”

“We would have loved to meet some members in person in March,” it continued. “We each have to do our part to limit the spread of coronavirus.”

