22 beauty brands that are taking action against racial injustice

Jayannpo/Shutterstock Many beauty brands say they have donated to more than one organisation.

Beauty brands are taking action in the fight against racial injustice after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others.

Some companies, like Glossier and Colourpop, are donating thousands of dollars to justice organisations.

Fenty Beauty opted to temporarily halt business on Tuesday to focus on advocacy.

Sephora also took part by allowing members of its rewards program to redeem their points as donations.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

People across the nation are protesting racial injustice after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others.

Many beauty brands are also speaking out against police brutality and racism. Since the end of last week, numerous cosmetic companies have donated money to Black Lives Matter and various other justice organisations. Other beauty brands have created ways for their customers to donate, and have temporarily halted business to focus on protests and spreading awareness.

Here are a number of the companies taking action.

Glossier has donated $US1 million to Black Lives Matter and black-owned beauty brands.

John Sciulli/Stringer/Getty Images Glossier is attempting to create change within its own industry.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Glossier said it stands “in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the Black community. Black Lives Matter.”

“We will be donating $US500,000 across organisations focused on combating racial injustice: Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters,” Glossier’s statement said.

“In an effort to make an impact within our own industry, we will be allocating an additional $US500K in the form of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses – more details to come on this initiative in June,” the statement continued.

The letter concluded by saying that Glossier is “inspired by so many people” in its community who are “using their voices and making change,” and advised viewers to visit its Instagram story for more resources to help.

Fenty Beauty chose to temporarily halt business in support of #BlackoutTuesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Fenty Beauty made its Instagram post ‘in solidarity with the black community.’

On Tuesday, Fenty Beauty wrote on Instagram that the brand is “not staying silent and we are not standing by.⁣”

“The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight-up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support,” Fenty Beauty wrote. “In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries, we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday.⁣”

“Fenty Beauty will NOT be conducting any business on Tuesday, June 2,” the statement continued. “This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp⁣ Black Lives Matter.”

As Insider’s Callie Ahlgrim wrote on Tuesday, Blackout Tuesday was initially started by members of the music industry as “an initiative to go silent on social media, reflect on recent events, and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

As Ahlgrim notes, however, the initiative was met with backlash after many people shared black squares on Instagram using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which some felt took away from the message of the movement as the blacked-out posts buried others with links to resources. It’s worth noting that Fenty Beauty did not use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, but instead chose to write out “Black Lives Matter” at the end of its caption.

Sephora is letting its Beauty Insider members redeem their points as donations to the National Black Justice Coalition.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images You can make multiple donations through Sephora’s rewards program.

The new reward option became available early this week, and can be accessed through the Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar. Five-hundred points equals a $US10 donation, 1,000 points equals a $US20 donation, and 1,500 points equals a $US30 donation.

In a statement previously sent to Insider, a Sephora representative said the company is “deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of colour across America.”

“We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives,” the representative said.

Sunday Riley is donating $US50,000 to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund in honour of George Floyd and “the fight for equality in the face of discrimination, racism, and brutality.”

Hollis Johnson/INSIDER Skin-care mogul Sunday Riley says she went to the same high school as George Floyd.

The skin-care company announced its donation in an Instagram post on Monday, and also said it’s “looking to do something more grassroots in our hometown of Houston.” The brand’s namesake founder, Sunday Riley, also wrote a personal message in the statement’s caption.

“George Floyd and I are both from Houston,” Riley wrote. “We actually both went to Lamar High School, though he graduated from Yates. We were separated by time. We weren’t the same age, we weren’t in the same year. But we walked the same hallways, maybe sat in the same classrooms, albeit at different moments in time.”

“We had entirely different lives, different opportunities, and faced different challenges,” she continued. “Had we both been in the exact same situation, at the exact same moment, I think it would have ended differently for me. Actually, I know it would have. That reality pierces me to my core.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills is pledging $US1 million “towards the fight against systemic racism, oppression, and injustice.”

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Anastasia Soare is the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

According to an Instagram post shared by the brand on Tuesday, Anastasia Beverly Hills started its slew of donations over the weekend by dividing $US100,000 between Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project.

“We are taking the time internally to discuss new initiatives that will financially support Black-owned businesses and artists in the beauty industry,” the brand’s statement said. “When the details have been finalised, we will announce the process for submission or nomination, and we will update you monthly on recipients.”

“We vow to remain constant and vocal supporters of equality,” the note continued. “We vow to use our platform and our privilege to amplify the voices of marginalised groups that deserve to be heard. Thank you to our community for being a continued source of inspiration and accountability. #BlackLivesMatter”

Huda Beauty has donated $US500,000 to the NAACP.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Huda Kattan is the founder of makeup brand Huda Beauty.

On Tuesday, Huda Beauty posted a photo of a black square on Instagram in honour of #BlackoutTuesday. In the photo’s caption, the brand said it stands “against racism today and always,” and decided to halt its regular social-media content “in solidarity with the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“On this #BlackoutTuesday, we will be donating $US500,000 to the @NAACP,” Huda Beauty wrote on Instagram.

The statement went on to say that the brand believes “now is a time to listen, learn, and reflect,” by joining the fight against systemic racism.

“We will be hosting a BLACKOUT across all Huda Beauty channels and using our megaphone to celebrate black voices and to share educational resources and content, while continuing to contribute with meaningful ways to support and uplift the black community,” the brand said.

Juvia’s Place is donating money to various organisations, and has also created a way for its customers to do the same.

Juvia’s Place If you shop on the Juvia’s Place website with a special code, you can help donate.

The brand said via Instagram on Tuesday that it’s donated $US110,000 to “fight and eradicate the injustice and inequality of black people in America.” The donation was split between Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Know Your Rights.

The brand’s website also states that by using the code “SPEAKUP” when making a purchase, the shopper will receive a 25% discount, and Juvia’s Place will donate 25% of its profits.

Beautyblender donated a day’s worth of profits to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Michael Stewart/Getty Images All Beautyblender profits on Monday were donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.

According to the brand’s Instagram post, which was shared on Monday, the Equal Justice Initiative works to “end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the US, challenge racial and economic injustice, and protect basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.”

Beautyblender also took part in #BlackoutTuesday, and has shared resources for its customers to participate in educational workshops.

Biossance is pledging $US100,000 to a mix of justice organisations.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Biossance is a sustainable skin-care brand sold at stores like Sephora.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the skin-care company said: “In times like these, it’s important to take a stand for the things that matter. Biossance stands for equality, we stand for change, and we stand alongside those who are hurting the most right now.”

“Behind our brand is a community of people who are fighting for a better world,” Biossance‘s statement said. “To support all those in this fight, Biossance is pledging $US100,000 to the ACLU, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Colour of Change, and Black Lives Matter.”

At the end of its statement, the brand encouraged customers to take a stand by “listening, learning, and making your voice heard.” It also shared resources through its Instagram story.

Deciem has donated $US100,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Deciem sells a mix of makeup and skin-care products.

On Monday, the beauty brand posted an Instagram photo that read: “Beauty is using your voice.” In the photo’s caption, Deciem said it’s dedicated to fighting against racism and inequality, and will now dedicate its Instagram story to “continue this conversation.”

“We want to amplify as many voices as possible and ask you to join us,” Deciem wrote. “Please email videos (1 minute max) or words to [email protected] (kindly note that anything sent to this email will be made public).⁣”

“Deciem is donating $US100,000 across Black Lives Matter and The NAACP Legal Defence & Educational Fund,” the statement continued.

Elf Cosmetics donated $US25,000 to Colour of Change, an organisation that works to “end practices that unfairly hold black people back.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images Elf Cosmetics both donated money, and urged others in the beauty industry to help.

“We will be donating $US25,000 to @colorofchange to help support their efforts to fight injustice and create a more human world for Black people in America,” Elf Cosmetics wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday.

The company also tagged fellow beauty brands – including Maybelline, NYX Cosmetics, Colourpop, and more – to do the same.

Glow Recipe provided a $US10,000 donation to Black Visions Collective.

Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images Glow Recipe is a skin-care company best known for its masks.

The skin-care company shared a note about its donation on Instagram over the weekend, and said it chose Black Visions Collective because it’s a “black-, trans-, and queer-led organisation dedicated to black liberation that are doing incredible work to help Minnesota during this time.”

The brand also shared resources to help customers keep up-to-date with news of the protests, and organisations where they can donate.

Colourpop has split $US50,000 between the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the ACLU, and pledged another $US250,000 to other groups.

Araya Diaz/Stringer/Getty Images Colourpop says it will continue to advocate for change after donating.

“We stand with the Black community to fight against systemic racism, violence, oppression, and inequality,” Colourpop wrote on Instagram. “As a brand, we are listening, learning, and finding ways we can best support the Black community during this horrific time, and we encourage our followers to do the same.”

“On Friday, we committed to donating $US25,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, and $US25,000 to the ACLU,” the statement continued. “After the events we witnessed this weekend, we pledge an additional $US250,000 in support of Black communities through other organisations. We are open to hearing your feedback and welcome you to share the orgs that you want to support!”

At the end of its statement, Colourpop also promised to use its platform to “create positive change” within the beauty community “through representation and inclusivity.”

Lipslut is donating all earnings this week to organisations that support justice and ending racism.

Lipslut One of Lipslut’s most popular lipstick shades is called ‘F*ck Trump.’

“This week, we’re donating 100% of earnings to organisations that support the black community,” Lipslut wrote on Instagram. “This includes Black Lives Matter, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund. Let us know additional organisations you’d like to see us work with. ????#blacklivesmatter”

Other beauty brands that have taken action include Urban Decay, Maybelline, and Drunk Elephant.

Jayannpo/Shutterstock Many of the brands say they have donated to more than one organisation.

Though these brands have not disclosed specific donation amounts, they have confirmed their donations on Instagram. The brands and the organisations they say they have donated to include:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.