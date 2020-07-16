A beauty brand is selling hand sanitizer called F*ck Coronavirus, and 50% of earnings are being donated to those affected by COVID-19

Amanda Krause
LipslutLipslut’s new hand sanitizer retails for $US12.
  • Lipslut is an online beauty brand that sells lipstick and lip gloss inspired by political figures and social issues.
  • It recently launched a $US12 hand sanitizer called F*ck Coronavirus.
  • The gel sanitizer is made with 75% alcohol, and it is packaged in a small pump bottle that makes it easy to bring with you on-the-go.
  • According to Lipslut’s website, 50% of earnings will be donated “to organisations that help those affected by COVID-19.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

