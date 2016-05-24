The first trailer for Emma Watson in the 'Beauty and the Beast' remake is here

“Good Morning America” unveiled the first teaser for the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” which features Emma Watson as Belle.

The trailer features an eerie tour of the Beast’s beautiful yet decrepit castle as a piano plays the iconic theme of the movie. Through ballrooms and candlelit alcoves, the clip pauses on a picture of a young, handsome boy. Suddenly, a claw rips through the portrait.

At the arrival of Belle, Lumiere and Cogsworth declare, “Look, a girl! … What if she is the one?”

To which Watson replies, “Hello?”

The final scene cuts to the famed rose as Watson reaches for it.

The movie (out March 17, 2017) will also feature Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, and Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

The live-action remake of the 1991 classic is directed by Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls,” “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2”).

Watch the full trailer below:

