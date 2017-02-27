New 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer teases the iconic 'Be Our Guest' number

The INSIDER Summary:

• The live action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” hits theatres March 17.

• A new trailer shows off a peak at the iconic song “Be Our Guest.”

Disney just released yet another new trailer for the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. The new trailer shows off Lumiere wooing Belle with the iconic dance and dinner number “Be Our Guest.” If the hints of the memorable song doesn’t get you excited, the vision of whirling dishes and silverware will definitely trigger your Disney nostalgia.

Another recent clip shared by Disney featured Emma Watson singing the opening song from the iconic animated movie. Disney seems eager to unveil the updated versions of the original “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack. The new movie arrives in theatres on March 17.

Watch the new trailer below:

