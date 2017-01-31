The final 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer is here

“Beauty and the Beast” — Disney’s latest movie in a string of live-action remakes — hits theatres on March 17. With just over a month to go, Disney has released a new full-length trailer for the film.

The new (and final) trailer shows off more of Emma Watson as Belle, and Dan Stevens in his Beastly form.

So far the trailers are giving die hard Disney fans hope that the live-action reboot will stay very loyal to the original source material, but the lastest footage looks like the film may make some departures from the original.

Aside from Watson and Stevens starring as Belle and the Beast, the remake will feature Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, and Ewan McGregor as Lumiere. For a look at all the characters up close, check out the 12 posters Disney released earlier in the month.

Watch the full new trailer below:

