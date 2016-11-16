The first trailer for Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' movie is here!

Earlier this month, Disney released first-look images for its live-action retelling of “Beauty and the Beast,” and now the first trailer for the beloved fairytale is here.

“Good Morning America” premiered the trailer for the movie starring Emma Watson as the independent young Belle who falls for the beast who holds her captive in his castle. Unlike the original animated movie which features Belle as an inventor’s daughter, this Belle will be an inventor herself.

The all-star cast features the voice talents of Ewan McGregor, Sir Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson. Luke Evans will play Gaston and Dan Stevens will play the iconic Beast.

“Beauty and the Beast” will be in theatres March 17, 2017.

Watch the trailer below.

