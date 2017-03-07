A Russian lawmaker is trying to ban the new 'Beauty and the Beast' as 'gay propaganda'

Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

On the heels of an Alabama drive-in theatre boycotting the release of the live-action remake of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” because it features a gay character, over in Russia, a lawmaker is already pushing for a countrywide ban of the movie.

Russian news outlet Ria Novosti reports that State Duma deputy Vitaly Milon wrote a letter to culture minister Vladimir Medinsky urging that action be taken as the movie is a “blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships,” according to Time.

The ban would fall under a 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda” among minors.

The ministry has yet to make a ruling on the film.

“Beauty and the Beast” director Bill Condon revealed that Josh Gad’s character LeFou, the comic sidekick to antagonist Gaston (Luke Evans), will be Disney’s first-ever openly LGBTQ character.

The movie opens in the US on March 17. You can watch the latest trailer below.

