Here's what critics are saying about the 'stunning' live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' movie

Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Disney

People of all ages have been waiting years to see Disney’s live-action remake of its beloved 1991 animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” and they can finally witness the magic this weekend.

Along with astounding design and nostalgic (and catchy) songs, the film also has a star-studded cast including Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Josh Gad, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, and Kevin Kline.

With mixed reviews, the film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 67%. Although the cast is spot-on and there’s some impressive attention to detail in the costumes and set design, most critics agree that it’s not much compared to the original, which is the first animated film to ever get nominated for a best picture Oscar — and that was back in the day when only five films got nominated in that category.

Here’s what critics are saying about the live-action “Beauty and the Beast”:

