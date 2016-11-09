Here's how the beloved characters from 'Beauty and the Beast' will look in Disney's live-action movie

“Beauty and the Beast” is Disney’s next beloved animated fairytale to get the live-action treatment on the big screen. EW’s latest cover story featured nine new photos from the upcoming movie starring Emma Watson.
Disney has now released high-res versions of the photos. Here’s a bigger look at how all of the characters will look in the upcoming movie next March.
The big reveal Thursday was seeing how the Beast (Dan Stevens) will look on the big screen. We're not sure how we're feeling about the look.
DisneyHere he is in his extensive library with Emma Watson's Belle.
It's pretty tough to live up to the animated version of the beast fans fell in love with. What do you think?
The horns are a lot bigger than in the animated version while his mane looks more like hair than fur.
If you take a close look at Belle in the library, some patches of pink and reds have been added to her blue and white peasant dress.
Her new one looks a bit more complex. It also looks like Watson's Belle will show off a few more hairstyles than the original character. In a scene, presumably from the film's opening, we see her hair pinned back.
DisneyWe also see a bit more red in her outfit here.
We bet this scene is when Gaston (Luke Evans) heads to Belle's home to ask for her hand in marriage. He's joined by his sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad).
Why is Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) so small and sad? How tiny will Chip be? (Is Chip even in the movie?)
And what's going on with Lumiere? If the candelabra's going to look like a person at least make him resemble Ewan McGregor who's voicing the character.
