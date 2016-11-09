Here's how the beloved characters from 'Beauty and the Beast' will look in Disney's live-action movie

“Beauty and the Beast” is Disney’s next beloved animated fairytale to get the live-action treatment on the big screen. EW’s latest cover story featured nine new photos from the upcoming movie starring Emma Watson.

Disney has now released high-res versions of the photos. Here’s a bigger look at how all of the characters will look in the upcoming movie next March.

The big reveal Thursday was seeing how the Beast (Dan Stevens) will look on the big screen. We're not sure how we're feeling about the look. Disney Here he is in his extensive library with Emma Watson's Belle. It's pretty tough to live up to the animated version of the beast fans fell in love with. What do you think? Disney Here he is again with his hair pulled back in the film's iconic dance number. Disney The horns are a lot bigger than in the animated version while his mane looks more like hair than fur. Disney Emma Watson's Belle looks like a spitting image of Belle in the golden gown. Disney She may not be wearing the gloves, but she nails it. Disney A few changes have been made to Belle's other iconic look as well. Disney If you take a close look at Belle in the library, some patches of pink and reds have been added to her blue and white peasant dress. Disney In the animated film, Belle's dress is only blue and white. Disney Her new one looks a bit more complex. It also looks like Watson's Belle will show off a few more hairstyles than the original character. In a scene, presumably from the film's opening, we see her hair pinned back. Disney Later with her father Maurice (Kevin Kline), it appears to be braided. Disney We also see a bit more red in her outfit here. We bet this scene is when Gaston (Luke Evans) heads to Belle's home to ask for her hand in marriage. He's joined by his sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad). Disney We're not sure if we're digging Gaston with a hat though. Disney Now, that's the Gaston we know. It looks like this is from his bar scene song. Disney But the image that has fans most at odds is the interpretation of the Beast's enchanted servants. Disney Here's how Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and Lumiere look in the film. Disney Why is Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) so small and sad? How tiny will Chip be? (Is Chip even in the movie?) Disney And what's going on with Lumiere? If the candelabra's going to look like a person at least make him resemble Ewan McGregor who's voicing the character. Disney I'm not even sure where to start with this. Disney In the animated movie, the duster is known as Fifi and looks a lot different. Disney We're slowly warming up to Cogsworth (Ian McKellen). Disney Still, we're crossing our fingers Disney can successfully bring another beloved animated tale to life after 'Cinderella' and 'The Jungle Book.' Disney

