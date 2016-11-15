15 photos that have us excited for next year's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' movie

“Beauty and the Beast” is my second favourite animated Disney movie of all time (“The Lion King” is the first). So I’ll admit, I was a bit sceptical when I first learned the movie was being adapted into a live-action picture.

Then the first photos emerged. While many were excited, I couldn’t help but feel slightly underwhelmed by the Beast and a bit sceptical of the design for Lumiere and Mrs. Potts.

Finally, Disney premiered the first official trailer for the movie Monday morning and it has restored my faith in the tale as old as time. Dan Stevens sounds like the Beast we know, Belle seems like she’s been updated and remixed for the 21st century, and Cogsworth is downright adorable.

Keep reading to see what has us excited for the movie next March.

