'Beauty and the Beast' actor is convinced the film's villain Gaston didn't die

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” produced one of the best narcissistic villains in animated movie history: Gaston. During the film’s climax, Gaston stabs the Beast from behind shortly before losing balance and falling off the edge of the castles’ cliff side.

Though you probably assumed that was the end of Gaston, the actor behind his voice is less inclined to believe so. INSIDER spoke with Richard White (Gaston) and Paige O’Hara (Belle) during Disney’s celebratory week of the 25th anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast.”

When asked whether he thought Gaston deserved the brutal death he got, White became rather indignant. He turned to O’Hara and said, “She uses that word!”

He then turned to me, and said, “You think he died?”

O’Hara cut in, clearly familiar with White’s response to this question. “He’s convinced that Gaston just had a bad fall.”

Disney The animators literally drew skulls in Gaston’s eyes, so (sorry Richard!) — he’s definitely dead.

“He probably got a nasty bump, may have forgotten himself for a while, and is not quite sure who he is,” White explains. “We will see him again.”

As the image above shows, Gaston’s death was indicated by animators when a flash of skulls appear in his pupils. This throws a wrench into White’s survival theory.

When the topic of a potential spin-off movie arose, one which would obviously focus on an amnesiac Gaston, White simply said “I’m waiting for the call. “

