Emma Watson Will Play Belle In Disney's Live Action "Beauty And The Beast" Movie

Getty Images/Vittorio Zunino Celotto Emma Watson is your new Belle in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Emma Watson will play Belle in a live-action version of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Wrap first reported the news. Disney has since confirmed the report.

The 24-year-old actress is best known for her role in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

“Beauty and the Beast” will be the latest animated Disney tale to get the live action treatment. The 1991 animated feature won two Oscars including best original song for the film’s titular piece.

The Mouse House has had previous success with Angelina Jolie in “Maleficent.” That movie, an adaptation of the 1959 classic “Sleeping Beauty,” grossed $US757 million last year at the box office.

Next year, Disney will release a live-action version of “The Jungle Book” starring Bill Murray and Ben Kingsley.

“Beauty and the Beast” will begin production later this year. Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls”) will direct.

