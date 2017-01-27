Disney just spoiled the most exciting part of 'Beauty and the Beast' before the movie comes out

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead for “Beauty and the Beast.”

Thursday, Disney released a dozen character posters teasing the release of “Beauty and the Beast” in theatres next month. While the posters show new looks at Belle (Emma Watson), Gaston (Luke Evans), and Gaston’s sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad), it was a bit of a surprise to see that Disney also shared images of the actors playing some of the cast’s iconic inanimate objects in human form.

In the animated 1991 movie, viewers do not see the human identity of the Beast’s servants until the film’s end, so to see that spoiled so soon before its release is a bit odd. Below is Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), Lumiere (Ewan McGregor), and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen).

Disney Their counterparts are peeking out of the corners.

Disney previously put out a poster of McGregor, McKellen, Thompson, and more in their human form after the Golden Globes. If you currently head to theatres, it’s likely you’ll see a giant ad featuring a bunch of the characters as humans, too.

While a bit disapointing, it was the final poster Disney released that really took us by surprise.

The 12th poster Disney sent over to press was of Dan Stevens’s Beast in human form.

Disney It’s interesting the poster refers to Stevens as The Prince. In the animated picture, he’s known as Prince Adam.

That’s another major reveal in the final moments of the Disney classic. The animated movie goes out of its way in the beginning to make sure you don’t see anyone in human form by telling the story through stained glass window drawings.

Disney This was how audiences were introduced to Prince Adam.

Disney We get the quickest of glimpses at Prince Adam in the film’s beginning before his face is slashed at by the Beast.

It’s the entire point of the whole movie — the mystery of whether or not the Beast will ever become human again.

Perhaps the poster reveal hints that we’ll see more of The Prince in human form than in the animated feature. There’s the possibility of flashbacks, or perhaps the beginning of the film will include the real-life actors too before they’re put under the enchantment that rendered most of them into inanimate objects.

If you’ve been following the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” closely, you’ll know that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a still of Stevens as the Beast.

Last August, ComicBook.com shared an image of Stevens on set in, what appears to be, the film’s climactic ending where he’s wearing a white shirt. The photo, which was first shared on Twitter, has since been deleted.

Disney fan site Inside the Magic grabbed a still of it before it was taken down:

Clearly, Disney didn’t want an image showing off what Stevens’s Beast would look like as the Prince, but then the studio went and showed audiences anyway.

It’s a bit of a letdown for big “Beauty and the Beast” fans who may have been waiting until the film’s release to see Stevens’s final look. It also takes some of the fun out of guessing what the objects and Beast looked like before they were put under a spell.

“Beauty and the Beast” will be in theatres March 17, 2017.

