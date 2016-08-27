We finally have our first look at 2 beloved characters from the live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'

Next March, we’ll be getting a live-action version of Disney’s classic “Beauty and the Beast.” We haven’t seen much other than a tease for the movie yet, but now we finally have our first good look at two beloved characters from the upcoming movie.

Fandango’s Eric Davis retweeted out an image which appears to show how pals Lumiere and Cogsworth will look in the film. The two will be voiced by Ewan McGregor and Sir Ian McKellen (quite the duo!).

Here’s the side by side of the two characters next to their animated counterparts.

This appears to be a first look at Lumiere and Cogsworth in Disney’s live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST https://t.co/0NvyD0awtL

As someone who’s a huge fan of the animated film, I’m not sure what to make of the pair. It looks like Cogsworth has a little face, but what about Lumiere? How will we hear McGregor’s voice come out of the candelabra?

It’s not the only image that’s been circulating around Twitter.

Another still appears to show Gaston (Luke Evans), the macho antagonist after Belle’s heart, and his sidekick LeFou, who will be played by Josh Gad (“Frozen”).

Slashfilm notes the two photos appear to be from the 25th anniversary edition of the animated film, which Disney is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD September 20. The film is set to come with a preview of the upcoming live-action adaptation.

It looks like someone got their hands on an early copy.

“Beauty and the Beast” will be in theatres March 17, 2017.

