How the new 'Beauty and the Beast' cast compares to the original animated characters

Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” hits theatres on March 17. The new cast has been wowing everyone on red carpet premieres, but how do their on-screen looks stack up to the original animated characters?

Make sure to read our full review of the movie and the changes made (for better or worse), but for now let’s look at how the characters physically compare to the original animated feature.

Emma Watson stars as Belle. While her outfits differ slightly from the original designs, we think Disney nailed Belle's overall look and especially her hairstyles. Disney Dan Stevens plays the cursed prince. His blue eyes match, but Disney put more of an 18th century France twist on his aesthetic. Disney Dan Stevens also voices the Beast, who was rendered for the new movie using CGI and other visual effects. Disney Belle's father, Maurice, is played by Kevin Kline. He appears slightly younger and less portly than the animated character. Disney Luke Evans portrays Gaston -- the narcissistic huntsman who is especially good at expectorating. Disney Gaston's goofy crony LeFou is played by comedic actor Josh Gad. Disney Josh Gad's iteration of LeFou will be Disney's first ever openly gay character. Even the village's triplets who swoon over Gaston got an upgrade from Disney. They're now brunette, and appear to be less cartoonishly sexualized. Disney In the Beast's enchanted castle, Lumiere and Cogsworth are the best dynamic duo. The remake went with a more realistic candlestick and clock. Disney Ewan McGregor plays Lumiere -- here's what he looks like in human form: Disney Cogsworth is played by Sir Ian McKellan. He's got the mischievous facial expression nailed down. Disney Mrs. Potts and her son Chip were also given the 'realistic' treatment. Disney Mrs. Potts is portrayed by Emma Thompson. Disney hasn't released a look at the human-version of Chip yet, but we're sure he'll be adorable. Disney Plumette the feather duster was drastically changed for the live-action movie. Instead of a standard duster, she now has an ornate bird-shaped handle (and she flies!). Disney Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Plumette, also with a more 18th century costume and overall look. Disney And, last but not least, Madame Garderobe is far less cartoonish, with a moving curtain for a mouth. Disney

