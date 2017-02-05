Disney just released 12 new posters for the live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' -- here they all are

DisneyEmma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as Gaston.
Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theatres on March 17, and the movie studio is ramping up excitement with new character posters.
From a closer look at Emma Watson as Belle in the iconic yellow dress, to our first look at the Beast in human form (played by Dan Stevens), keep scrolling for a look at the stars of the movie.
Emma Watson looks stunning as Belle, and we love the slightly updated version of her classic yellow ballgown.
Disney
Dan Stevens plays the prince in both beast and human form. We were surprised to see a look at the human-version so soon.
Disney
And Kevin Kline stars as Maurice, Belle's father. But in the live-action version, Belle will be the inventor of the family.
Disney
