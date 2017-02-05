Disney just released 12 new posters for the live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' -- here they all are

Disney Emma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as Gaston.

Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theatres on March 17, and the movie studio is ramping up excitement with new character posters.

From a closer look at Emma Watson as Belle in the iconic yellow dress, to our first look at the Beast in human form (played by Dan Stevens), keep scrolling for a look at the stars of the movie.

Emma Watson looks stunning as Belle, and we love the slightly updated version of her classic yellow ballgown. Disney Here's what the Beast will look like: Disney Dan Stevens plays the prince in both beast and human form. We were surprised to see a look at the human-version so soon. Disney Luke Evans looks every bit as arrogant and dashing as the live-action version of Gaston. Disney Comedic singing sensation Josh Gad will play LeFou, Gaston's goofy henchman. Disney And Kevin Kline stars as Maurice, Belle's father. But in the live-action version, Belle will be the inventor of the family. Disney The welcoming Mrs. Potts is played by Emma Thompson. Disney Ewan McGregor is almost unrecognizable as Lumiere. Disney Lumiere's best friend/bickering buddy Cogsworth will be played by Ian McKellen. Disney And the entertaining Stanley Tucci will be Maestro Cadenza. Disney Garderobe (the wardrobe) is played by Audra McDonald. Disney And last but not least, we have Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette -- Lumiere's feather-duster love interest. Disney

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.