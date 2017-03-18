'Beauty and the Beast' is already breaking records at the box office

Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Disney is already earning major coin from their live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

The movie took in $US16.3 million in its preview screenings on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That’s the biggest earning for previews this year, and the largest ever for a Disney live-action movie (not counting Marvel or Lucasfilm titles).

The live-action remake of the 1991 Disney animated classic is looking to have a major first weekend, as many in the industry predicted. The title should earn north of $US120 million domestically and around $US245 million worldwide.

The movie, which stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, should also break the record for biggest opening weekend for a Disney live-action fair tale movie. It should surpass 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” ($US116 million) and 2015’s “Cinderella” ($US67.8 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.