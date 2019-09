As a young reporter, we’re betting 23-year-old Saphia Khambalia longed for the day she’d get world-wide attention.



But not like this.

Watch her flawless face produce the most foul snot-rocket live on air. It made our stomachs flip.

Poor girl. (via RyanSeacrest.com)



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.